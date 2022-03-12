Comparing EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EzFill alerts:

This table compares EzFill and Rush Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill $7.23 million 4.05 -$9.38 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.56 $241.41 million $4.17 12.41

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EzFill and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 4.71% 17.40% 8.17%

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats EzFill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.