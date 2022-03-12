Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMPX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTC CMPX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.52. 49,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,904. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

