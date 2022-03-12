Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNCE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

