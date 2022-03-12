ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

