Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

