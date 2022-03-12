Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 12.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $118,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $468.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
