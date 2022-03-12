Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of ED opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,244,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 61.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

