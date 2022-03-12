Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

