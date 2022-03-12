Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

NYSE COO traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.96. 354,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

