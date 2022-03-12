Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $27.53 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,077,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.68. 121,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

