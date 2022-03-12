Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $74.04 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $74,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.86. 320,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,424. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

