Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,031,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,387 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $40,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 90.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $29.20. 446,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,427. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

