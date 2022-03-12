Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 19,742 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $61,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.91. 143,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,541. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

