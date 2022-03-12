Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 54.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Morningstar by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Morningstar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $4,456,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.73, for a total transaction of $3,028,620.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,203 shares of company stock worth $52,384,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

