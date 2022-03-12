Cormark Lowers Points International (TSE:PTS) Price Target to C$27.00

Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

PTS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on Points International in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PTS opened at C$21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13. Points International has a 52-week low of C$17.38 and a 52-week high of C$24.13.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.