Corus Entertainment Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.