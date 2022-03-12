Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 224,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

