Cowen Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Market Perform

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $61.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

