Credit Suisse Group Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $16.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of Avant Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

