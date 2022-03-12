Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €13.50 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

