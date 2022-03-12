CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. CRH has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.