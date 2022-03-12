Critical Contrast: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -4.32% -21.66% -14.59%

21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $23.69, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.00 N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.14 -$58.27 million ($0.86) -3.03

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

