Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COIHY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. Croda International has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

