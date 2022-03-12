Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

