Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 25,750 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 158.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 287,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 596.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

