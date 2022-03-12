Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

