Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 289,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

DXC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

