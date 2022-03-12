Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

