Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

