Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $110.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

