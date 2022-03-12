Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

