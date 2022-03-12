CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.
CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.