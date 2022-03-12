CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.