CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $238.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

