CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

