Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

