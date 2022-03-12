Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM opened at $158.27 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $149.12 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.