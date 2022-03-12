Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

