Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

