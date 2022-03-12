Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

