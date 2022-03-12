CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.