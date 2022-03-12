CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

