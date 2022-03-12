CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Raised by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 8.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

