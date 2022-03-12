CX Institutional Has $4.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter.

EWQ stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

