CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,654,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $118.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42.

