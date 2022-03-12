CX Institutional Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

