CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR opened at $150.15 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

