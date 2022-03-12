Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires $4,309,772.84 in Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.