Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,826,257 shares of company stock worth $24,421,052 and sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

