D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.93 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

