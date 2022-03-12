D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,757,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

